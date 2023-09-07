All Sections
Russian soldiers have problems with missile and tyre production − ISW

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 05:36
DESTROYED RUSSIAN EQUIPMENT. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF

The Russian defence industrial base (DIB) has been facing a growing shortage of components for both high-precision weapons and rubber for tyre manufacture.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The ISW said Ukrainian and Russian sources have reported that Russia's defence industrial base is facing supply problems.

Andrii Yusov, a representative from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, reported on 6 September that Russia can only produce "dozens" of Kalibr cruise missiles and an even smaller number of Iskander missiles in one month.

This will not allow Russia to replenish its reserves to the same level they had prior to 2022. Yusov also said it is difficult for Russia to get modern optical equipment, electronics, microchips and circuits, and that "grey imports" and smuggling cannot fully cover their needs.

Russian sources also noted that Russia's DIB cannot produce tyres in sufficient quantity to replace the worn tyres for military equipment vital to front line operations, causing some difficulty for wheeled vehicles to move in mud, rain and ice.

