Ukrainian Armed Forces have partial success south of Bakhmut – General Staff report

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 06:52
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF'S FACEBOOK PAGE

Ukrainian defenders are succeeding south of Bakhmut, driving the Russians out of their positions and consolidating their positions. Thirty-nine combat clashes with Russian forces occurred at the contact zone over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 7 September

Quote: "The defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, killing the enemy and liberating the occupied territories step by step.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defence Forces' aircraft carried out 18 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit four ammunition depots, 12 artillery systems, two command posts, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, one electronic warfare station, and two clusters of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment."

Details: The Russians attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones on the night of 6-7 September. Information about the aftermath of these attacks is currently being established.

39 combat clashes took place over the past day. Russia launched ten missile attacks, 69 air strikes, and 51 MLRS attacks.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia launched an airstrike near the village of Hraniv in Kharkiv Oblast. More than 25 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, Russia launched air strikes in Synkivka, Kotliarivka, and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast. Kolodiazne, Kyslivka, Kupiansk, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked using artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, the defence forces repelled Russian attacks in Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

Russia launched airstrikes and artillery and mortar attacks on more than ten settlements.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia launched air strikes near Khromove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast).

More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar attack.

At the same time, as a result of assault operations, the defence forces had partial success south of Bakhmut, driving Russians out of their positions and consolidating their own positions.

On the Avdiivka front, the defence forces repelled Russian attacks in the area of Avdiivka. The Russians also launched an airstrike in the area. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the area of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Russia launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka (Donetsk Oblast) were attacked with artillery and mortars.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russia launched air strikes in Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar attack.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russia launched air strikes in Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar attack.

On the Kherson front, Russia launched an airstrike near Olhivka. Zmiivka, Antonivka and Kherson in Kherson Oblast, came under artillery and mortar attack.

