Ukraine's Air Force downs 25 of 33 Shahed drones launched overnight

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 07:48
Ukraine's Air Force downs 25 of 33 Shahed drones launched overnight
SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine’s Air Force downed 25 Shahed drones out of the 33 launched on Sumy and Odesa oblasts on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: There were several groups of Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The attacks took place from the north, southeast and south, including from Kursk (Russia), Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

A total of 33 Shahed drones launches were recorded, mainly toward southern districts in Odesa Oblast. The Air Force destroyed 25 drones.

Background: Civil and port infrastructure facilities, a grain elevator and an administrative building were damaged in the Shahed drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 6-7 September. A truck driver suffered a minor leg injury.

