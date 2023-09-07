Ukraine's Air Force downs 25 of 33 Shahed drones launched overnight
Ukraine’s Air Force downed 25 Shahed drones out of the 33 launched on Sumy and Odesa oblasts on the night of 6-7 September.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Details: There were several groups of Shahed-136/131 attack drones.
The attacks took place from the north, southeast and south, including from Kursk (Russia), Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).
A total of 33 Shahed drones launches were recorded, mainly toward southern districts in Odesa Oblast. The Air Force destroyed 25 drones.
Background: Civil and port infrastructure facilities, a grain elevator and an administrative building were damaged in the Shahed drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 6-7 September. A truck driver suffered a minor leg injury.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!