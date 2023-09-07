Ukraine's Air Force downs 25 of 33 Shahed drones launched overnight

Ukraine’s Air Force downed 25 Shahed drones out of the 33 launched on Sumy and Odesa oblasts on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: There were several groups of Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The attacks took place from the north, southeast and south, including from Kursk (Russia), Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

A total of 33 Shahed drones launches were recorded, mainly toward southern districts in Odesa Oblast. The Air Force destroyed 25 drones.

Background: Civil and port infrastructure facilities, a grain elevator and an administrative building were damaged in the Shahed drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 6-7 September. A truck driver suffered a minor leg injury.

