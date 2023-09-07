NATO reacts to Romania's confirmation that Shahed drone might have fallen on its territory

The North Atlantic Alliance has responded to Bucharest's reports that debris found near the Danube may be the remains of a Shahed drone launched by the Russians.

Soure: a statement by the Alliance's spokesman, reports European Pravda.

It was reported that Romania briefed NATO Allies on the incident at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on 6 September, and Allies "expressed strong solidarity with Romania".

Advertisement:

The statement said that since last year, in response to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, NATO has significantly increased its presence in the Black Sea region.

Quote: "We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we remain in close contact with our ally Romania," NATO commented.

On 4 September, Ukraine reported that two drones had fallen on the territory of Romania during a Russian Shahed attack on Izmail and Reni.

At first, the Romanian Ministry of Defence "categorically denied" Ukraine’s account.

Nevertheless, on 6 September, Romanian Minister of Defence confirmed that pieces similar to the wreckage of a drone were found on the coast of the Danube, on the Romanian side, and they were submitted for examination.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that an urgent investigation was needed and that if it was confirmed that these pieces did indeed come from a Russian Shahed drone, Romania would consider the situation "completely unacceptable."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!