Number of injured in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast rises

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 11:49
The prosecutor's office has released photographs of the aftermath of the Russians’ night attack on the southern part of Odesa Oblast. It also reported that the number of those injured in the attack has risen.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Two truck drivers were injured in the attacks on port and civil infrastructure facilities, the prosecutor's office said. 

A grain elevator and an administrative building were destroyed. Several houses were also damaged by the blast wave.

 
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE 
 
 

Background: 

  • On the morning of 7 September, the Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that civil and port infrastructure facilities, a grain elevator and an administrative building had been damaged as a result of a Russian Shahed drone attack on Odesa Oblast. 
  • A truck driver was reported to have been injured.

