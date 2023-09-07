Ukrainian Navy confirms Russians have ramped up security at Crimean Bridge

The illegally constructed Crimean Bridge (also known as the Kerch Bridge) is currently guarded by six boats and five ships of the Russian secret services.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, at an online briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

Quote: "We are observing a large group of border guards around the so-called Kerch Bridge in the Kerch Strait, where they are trying to protect this illegal construction: six boats and five ships of the Russian FSB.

Most of them are located south of the bridge, some of them are to the north. In this way, they are now performing the task of protecting and defending this facility."

Details: Pletenchuk confirmed that the Russian occupiers have repaired the span of the Crimean Bridge which had fallen following an attack by Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels.

At the same time, Pletenchuk added that although the Russian occupiers have set up some "barricades" against Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels, there are no "fences" that would completely protect the bridge from Ukrainian drones.

