Border guards raise Ukrainian flag in two "grey zone" villages

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 September 2023, 14:06
Border guards raise Ukrainian flag in two grey zone villages
photo: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Border guards of the Offensive Guard brigade have raised the Ukrainian flag in the "grey zone" settlements of Stroivka and Topoli near the border with the Russian Federation after demining the territory.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: Soldiers from the Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Frontier) Assault Brigade recently entered the settlements of Stroivka and Topoli located near the Russian state border in the so-called "grey zone" in Kharkiv Oblast.

The border guards explain that no one entered this territory after the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast due to significant mining, but now the soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have paved a safe way.

The first thing the border guards did was raise the flag of Ukraine.

