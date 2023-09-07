All Sections
Air Force post footage of Gepard artillery system downing attack drones in Odesa Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 15:56
Screenshot from the Air Force video

The Air Force has posted video footage of a German-supplied Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system shooting down Shahed attack drones in Odesa Oblast on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Background:

  • As a result of the Russian Shahed drone attack in Odesa Oblast, civilian and port infrastructure, a grain silo and an administrative building were damaged.
  • The prosecutor's office posted images pf the aftermath of the Russian night attack on the south of Odesa Oblast and also reported that two people were wounded.

