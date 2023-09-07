Air Force post footage of Gepard artillery system downing attack drones in Odesa Oblast

The Air Force has posted video footage of a German-supplied Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system shooting down Shahed attack drones in Odesa Oblast on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Background:

As a result of the Russian Shahed drone attack in Odesa Oblast, civilian and port infrastructure, a grain silo and an administrative building were damaged.

The prosecutor's office posted images pf the aftermath of the Russian night attack on the south of Odesa Oblast and also reported that two people were wounded.

