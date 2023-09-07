MEPs call on Zelenskyy to return draft law on opening declaration registers to Ukrainian Parliament

Members of the European Parliament have called on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return the draft law on the restoration of mandatory electronic declaration to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament).

Source: Michael Gahler, member of the European Parliament, on Twitter (X)

Details: MEPs urged Zelenskyy to return draft law No. 9534 to the Verkhovna Rada with the demand to open the register and to veto draft law No. 9587-d on prosecuting persons authorised to perform functions of the state or local self-government.

The statement reads that the MEPS support the restoration of electronic declaration of property in Ukraine and are concerned about closing the register from the public for another year.

We call on the President @ZelenskyyUa to return the draft law No. 9534 to the Parliament with a demand to open the registry, and veto draft law No. 9587-d in its entirety. Read our full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/0bOknJvsno — Michael Gahler (@gahler_michael) September 7, 2023

Quote: "We are concerned, that closing the registry from the public will not strengthen the trust of the Ukrainians and international partners, will have a significant negative effect on anti-corruption efforts and withhold one of the key instruments of public control over the public officials, while also undermining trust in reforms efforts."

Details: The European Parliament also added that they are ready to continue cooperation with the Ukrainian Parliament at all levels, including cooperation to achieve reliable anti-corruption reforms.

Background:

On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada also adopted the bill No. 9534 about resuming online tax declaration for officials, but the declaration register will be opened in a year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would make a decision concerning a law about online declaration, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament), after consultation with Olha Stefanishyna, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Ukrainians collected 25,000 signatures on a petition demanding that the president veto draft law No. 9534 and return it to parliament to open a register of officials' property declarations.

