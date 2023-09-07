All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses war, refugees and pilgrims with Netanyahu

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 7 September 2023, 21:33
Zelenskyy discusses war, refugees and pilgrims with Netanyahu
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation on 7 September with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, to discuss, among other things, the possibility of additional support being provided by the Israeli police at Hasidic pilgrimage sites in Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy noted the importance of Israel's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy thanked Netanyahu for providing shelter to citizens of Ukraine who left for Israel as a result of the full-scale Russian aggression, and noted the reinstatement of free health insurance for them in Israel. 

The parties discussed possible ways Israel could support Ukraine in countering Russia's invasion.

The Ukrainian leader raised the issue of the increasing number of instances of entry to Israel being denied to Ukrainian citizens under the visa-free regime between the two countries and emphasised the need to rectify this situation. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Given the approach of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and the expected influx of Hasidic pilgrims to the city of Uman [in Cherkasy Oblast, central Ukraine – ed.], ways of ensuring the pilgrims’ safety were discussed.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine always welcomes pilgrims with warmth and hospitality and is responsible for their security."

Details: According to Israeli estimates, about 50,000 Hasidic pilgrims may arrive in Uman this year. 

The Ukrainian president emphasised that currently, the bomb shelters at the pilgrimage sites in Uman can accommodate only about 11,000 people.

At the same time, given the full-scale Russian aggression and the constant threat of strikes by Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones, this year's pilgrimage will be attended by high security risks.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This is a security challenge that requires an urgent joint response."

Details: The parties discussed the possibility of sending additional forces from the Israeli police to the pilgrimage sites.

They also exchanged views on cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the international arena. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: