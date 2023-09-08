All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon calls Ukrainians' actions on battlefield "extremely effective"

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 00:17
Pentagon calls Ukrainians' actions on battlefield extremely effective
Sabrina Singh. Photo: AP Photo

The Pentagon considers the Ukrainian forces’ actions on the battlefield to be extremely effective and has a positive assessment of the results of Ukraine’s Armed Forces’ use of Western weaponry.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary of the US Department of Defense, at a briefing, cited by Ukrinform

Quote: "Ukrainians are extremely effective on the battlefield. We see how the progress in their counteroffensive has been achieved. We are watching how and where they [Ukrainian soldiers – ed.] use cluster munitions. We think they are using them efficiently and responsibly."

Advertisement:

Details: Singh also remarked that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are highly skilled at using the long-range Storm Shadow missiles and equivalents provided by Ukraine’s Western allies. She refused to comment, however, on the prospect of the US sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

Background: On 6 September, Pentagon announces new US$600 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: