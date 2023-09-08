All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians drop aerial bomb on Kherson Oblast, killing three and injuring four people

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 8 September 2023, 12:09
Russians drop aerial bomb on Kherson Oblast, killing three and injuring four people
Photo: Ihor Klymenko's Telegram

The Russians have dropped an aerial bomb on the settlement of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast. Three people were killed and four injured in the attack.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "A Russian aerial bomb killed three civilians in Odradokamianka, 2 women and a man. Four residents were injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Klymenko said that investigative and operative groups, forensic experts, rescuers and volunteers are working on the scene.

Updated: The Persecutor General's Office has reported five people being injured by the strike; two of them were hospitalised. The attack was carried out at approximately 09:10

Background: 

  • On Thursday, one civilian was killed in Odradokamianka due to Russian shelling.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: