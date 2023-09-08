Russians drop aerial bomb on Kherson Oblast, killing three and injuring four people

The Russians have dropped an aerial bomb on the settlement of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast. Three people were killed and four injured in the attack.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "A Russian aerial bomb killed three civilians in Odradokamianka, 2 women and a man. Four residents were injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Klymenko said that investigative and operative groups, forensic experts, rescuers and volunteers are working on the scene.

Updated: The Persecutor General's Office has reported five people being injured by the strike; two of them were hospitalised. The attack was carried out at approximately 09:10

Background:

On Thursday, one civilian was killed in Odradokamianka due to Russian shelling.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!