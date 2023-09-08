All Sections
Russians drop aerial bomb on Kherson Oblast, killing three and injuring four people

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 8 September 2023, 12:09
Photo: Ihor Klymenko's Telegram

The Russians have dropped an aerial bomb on the settlement of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast. Three people were killed and four injured in the attack.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "A Russian aerial bomb killed three civilians in Odradokamianka, 2 women and a man. Four residents were injured."

Details: Klymenko said that investigative and operative groups, forensic experts, rescuers and volunteers are working on the scene.

Updated: The Persecutor General's Office has reported five people being injured by the strike; two of them were hospitalised. The attack was carried out at approximately 09:10

Background: 

  • On Thursday, one civilian was killed in Odradokamianka due to Russian shelling.

