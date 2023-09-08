Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on world not to recognise "elections" in occupied territories and initiates new sanctions

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry initiates new international sanctions due to the so-called "elections" of Russia in the occupied territories and also calls on the world not to recognise their "results".

Quote: "These actions of the Russian Federation (conducting ‘elections’ in the occupied territories - ed.) brutally violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Ukrainian legislation as well as norms and principles of the international law, namely the United Nations Charter.

Russia's sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void. They will have no legal consequences and will not bring any changes in the international status of Ukrainian territories seized by Russian military forces."

... The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls upon international partners to condemn worthless and self-willed actions of the Russian Federation and not to recognise the legitimacy of any ‘administration’ created by these illegal elections, as well as any decisions that will taken by them."

Details: The ministry stressed that those involved in the conduct of these sham elections, including the leadership of the Russian Federation, representatives of the occupation administrations and election structures, should be brought to justice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also initiates the imposition of new international sanctions on them.

Russia has announced that sham elections to local fake administrations will be held on 8-10 September 2023, in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

