Bodies of two killed found under rubble in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

AFTERMATH OF THE RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST ON 7 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: POLICE

The bodies of two people have been recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian attack on the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 7 September.

Source: Ukraine’s National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote: "The attack destroyed the houses of local residents in a residential area of Orikhiv. During the debris clearance, law enforcement officers found the bodies of a woman, 63, and a man, 40."

Details: The police recorded a total of 93 Russian missiles and projectiles hitting the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours.

