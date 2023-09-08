Russians create "shock fist" near Novoiehorivka and wants to break through defence

Russian occupation troops are trying to break through Ukrainian defences near Novoiehorivka and are attacking near Synkivka on the Lyman-Kupiansk front.

Source: Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Russians continue to prepare their assault units to break through our defences on the Lyman-Kupiansk front; we should always be ready, as they are constantly trying to arrange some kind of provocations and sabotage and are attacking the positions of the Defence Forces."

Details: Yevlash said that the Russians fired 554 times from all available weapons, including aircraft, over the past day.

He added that the Russians formed a so-called "shock fist" near Novoiehorivka. The occupiers are still focusing on manpower.

The invaders are assembling consolidated units from the remnants of various units that have not been destroyed in battle.

They involve everyone they can in combat operations; even signalmen are "retrained" as assault troops.

Over the past day, the Russians fired 68 times at Novoiehorivka and about 25 times at Synkivka. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders managed to kill 101 Russian soldiers and destroy two T-72 tanks, D-20 and D-30 cannons, as well as three UAVs.

Yevlash said that the Defence Forces are currently taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough on this front.

Background: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, stated the Russian military was forming assault units and would attempt to occupy the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

