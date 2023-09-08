EU responds harshly to question about relevance of depleted uranium shells for Ukraine

The European Commission has pointed out once again the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail and "hunger games" in response to a question about whether Brussels was concerned about providing Ukraine with depleted uranium shells.

Source: European Pravda

Details: At the European Commission's daily briefing, journalists asked for comment on Washington's decision to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium shells.

Peter Stano, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that Ukraine is defending itself against Russia's armed aggression and is fighting for its survival.

Quote: "I would not be worried about what the allies of Ukraine are supplying to Ukraine in order to help it to defend itself.

I would be worried about a nuclear gamble Putin is playing. First, with the civilian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, by occupying it with military, by stationing weapons and soldiers there. I would be worried about using food as a weapon, as Putin does nowadays bombarding port infrastructure at rivers in Ukraine in order to aggravate the global food crisis and push prices up so that he can enrich himself."

More details: Peter Stano also stressed that Russia has decided to deploy its nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"So this is what needs to be discussed and about what we need to be worried. When it comes to weapon supplies and military assistance that the Allies are providing to Ukraine, the biggest objective is to make sure that Ukraine wins this legitimate war of defence and survival," he highlighted.

Background:

On 6 September, the United States announced a new military aid package worth US$175 million to Ukraine, including depleted uranium munitions.

The Pentagon denies Russia's claims that depleted uranium munitions could cause an increase in cancer and other diseases.

