All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon extends training of Ukrainian troops on Abrams tanks

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 16:43
Pentagon extends training of Ukrainian troops on Abrams tanks
Abrams tank. Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

Almost 200 Ukrainian soldiers will spend a few more weeks improving their skills in operating and maintaining US Abrams tanks before the main course of the combined exercise is completed.

Source: Martin O'Donnell, Spokesman for the US Army Europe and Africa Command, in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said the exercise had been extended at the request of the Ukrainian side while 31 US tanks were being re-equipped and prepared to be sent to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"At the request of Ukraine, the soldiers are maintaining their operator and maintenance proficiency until the 31 tanks the U.S. committed to refurbish and to deliver to Ukraine by the fall are ready," O'Donnell said, adding that the training "is expected to occur over a weekslong period".

The training takes place at a US base in Germany.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: