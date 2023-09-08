Pentagon extends training of Ukrainian troops on Abrams tanks

Almost 200 Ukrainian soldiers will spend a few more weeks improving their skills in operating and maintaining US Abrams tanks before the main course of the combined exercise is completed.

Source: Martin O'Donnell, Spokesman for the US Army Europe and Africa Command, in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said the exercise had been extended at the request of the Ukrainian side while 31 US tanks were being re-equipped and prepared to be sent to Ukraine.

"At the request of Ukraine, the soldiers are maintaining their operator and maintenance proficiency until the 31 tanks the U.S. committed to refurbish and to deliver to Ukraine by the fall are ready," O'Donnell said, adding that the training "is expected to occur over a weekslong period".

The training takes place at a US base in Germany.

Background:

The US plans to provide Ukraine with a total of 31 Abrams tanks. In August, the first Abrams tanks were reportedly ready to be shipped to Ukraine.

One of the latest aid packages contains depleted uranium shells for Abrams.

