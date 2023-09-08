All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No concessions should be proposed to Russia – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on possible easing of sanctions

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 17:35
No concessions should be proposed to Russia – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on possible easing of sanctions
Oleh Nikolenko. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has reacted to media reports about the negotiations between the UN and the Russian government about resuming the Black Sea Grain Initiative in exchange for sanctions concessions to Russia.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Facebook, cited by European Pravda

Details: He stressed that Ukraine’s position will not change: an easing of sanctions against Russia will lead to new blackmail by the Kremlin.

Advertisement:

"The international community must work in order to make Russia fulfil its obligations, not exacerbate its sense of impunity and encourage a new wave of aggression by proposing concessions," Nikolenko stated.

He added that Ukraine is ready to continue the export of grain to worldwide markets, mainly to African and Asian countries, both within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and through alternative routes in the Black Sea and by land.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: