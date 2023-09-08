All Sections
No concessions should be proposed to Russia – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on possible easing of sanctions

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 17:35
Oleh Nikolenko. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has reacted to media reports about the negotiations between the UN and the Russian government about resuming the Black Sea Grain Initiative in exchange for sanctions concessions to Russia.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Facebook, cited by European Pravda

Details: He stressed that Ukraine’s position will not change: an easing of sanctions against Russia will lead to new blackmail by the Kremlin.

"The international community must work in order to make Russia fulfil its obligations, not exacerbate its sense of impunity and encourage a new wave of aggression by proposing concessions," Nikolenko stated.

He added that Ukraine is ready to continue the export of grain to worldwide markets, mainly to African and Asian countries, both within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and through alternative routes in the Black Sea and by land.

Background:

