No concessions should be proposed to Russia – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on possible easing of sanctions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has reacted to media reports about the negotiations between the UN and the Russian government about resuming the Black Sea Grain Initiative in exchange for sanctions concessions to Russia.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Facebook, cited by European Pravda

Details: He stressed that Ukraine’s position will not change: an easing of sanctions against Russia will lead to new blackmail by the Kremlin.

"The international community must work in order to make Russia fulfil its obligations, not exacerbate its sense of impunity and encourage a new wave of aggression by proposing concessions," Nikolenko stated.

He added that Ukraine is ready to continue the export of grain to worldwide markets, mainly to African and Asian countries, both within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and through alternative routes in the Black Sea and by land.

Background:

Earlier, Bild, the German media outlet, reported that António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, is negotiating with Russia about resuming the grain deal. In exchange for this, Guterres promises Russia that some sanctions against Moscow will be eased.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stated that Moscow was not ready to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which it quit in July.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, acted in favour of resuming the Black Sea Grain Initiative at the meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and remarked that Ukraine needs to "soften its position" to resume grain deal.

