UK Foreign Minister calls sham elections Russia's shameful attempt to get legitimised

James Cleverly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UK, has reacted to Russia conducting sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Cleverly on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Cleverly stressed that by holding sham elections, Russia attempts to legitimise its groundless claims to Ukrainian territory.

"You can’t hold elections in someone else’s country," he added.

Russia is holding sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine on 8-10 September.

Background:

