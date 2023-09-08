UK Foreign Minister calls sham elections Russia's shameful attempt to get legitimised
James Cleverly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UK, has reacted to Russia conducting sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Source: Cleverly on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda
Cleverly stressed that by holding sham elections, Russia attempts to legitimise its groundless claims to Ukrainian territory.
"You can’t hold elections in someone else’s country," he added.
Russia is holding sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine on 8-10 September.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background:
- A week ago, Peter Stano, spokesperson for the European Commission, condemned Russia for holding sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, stated that Washington would never recognise the results of these sham elections.
- The UK intelligence reported that by holding sham elections in the occupied territories, Putin’s political party, Edinaya Rossiya (United Russia), tries to consolidate the influence of the Kremlin there.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!