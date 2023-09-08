All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence believes that information about Musk and Starlink's work on Crimea should be verified

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 8 September 2023, 23:01
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence believes that information about Musk and Starlink's work on Crimea should be verified
VADYM SKIBITSKYI. PHOTO: DEFENCE MINISTRY

A Ukrainian Defence Intelligence representative believes that the information about billionaire Elon Musk ordering the disconnection of Starlink over Crimea to disrupt an attack on the Russian fleet should be carefully checked.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In order to find out what happened, we need to appoint a group to look into what happened, how true this information is."

Details: Skibitskyi said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, there were many different misunderstandings due to the inability to use Starlink. There were also a lot of technical problems related to the operation of this system.

He added that the information campaign conducted by Russia has a great impact on the presentation of information.

At the same time, Skibitskyi neither denied nor confirmed the operation in which Ukraine allegedly tried to attack the Russian fleet.

Skibitskyi said that a lot of measures are being taken by various special services.

Background:

  • After obtaining an excerpt of Musk's biography written by Walter Isaacson, an American journalist and author, CNN reported that in 2022 Musk allegedly secretly ordered the disablement of Starlink communications off the coast of Crimea to disrupt Ukraine's attack on the Russian Navy in Sevastopol.
  • Musk confirmed the disruption of the drone attack on the Russian fleet in Crimea. The billionaire said that he did not switch off the Starlink satellite connection for the drones, but refused to turn it on at Ukraine's request. He also talks about the need for a truce.

