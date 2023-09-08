All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Defence Intelligence believes that information about Musk and Starlink's work on Crimea should be verified

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 8 September 2023, 23:01
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence believes that information about Musk and Starlink's work on Crimea should be verified
VADYM SKIBITSKYI. PHOTO: DEFENCE MINISTRY

A Ukrainian Defence Intelligence representative believes that the information about billionaire Elon Musk ordering the disconnection of Starlink over Crimea to disrupt an attack on the Russian fleet should be carefully checked.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In order to find out what happened, we need to appoint a group to look into what happened, how true this information is."

Advertisement:

Details: Skibitskyi said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, there were many different misunderstandings due to the inability to use Starlink. There were also a lot of technical problems related to the operation of this system.

He added that the information campaign conducted by Russia has a great impact on the presentation of information.

At the same time, Skibitskyi neither denied nor confirmed the operation in which Ukraine allegedly tried to attack the Russian fleet.

Skibitskyi said that a lot of measures are being taken by various special services.

Background:

  • After obtaining an excerpt of Musk's biography written by Walter Isaacson, an American journalist and author, CNN reported that in 2022 Musk allegedly secretly ordered the disablement of Starlink communications off the coast of Crimea to disrupt Ukraine's attack on the Russian Navy in Sevastopol.
  • Musk confirmed the disruption of the drone attack on the Russian fleet in Crimea. The billionaire said that he did not switch off the Starlink satellite connection for the drones, but refused to turn it on at Ukraine's request. He also talks about the need for a truce.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: