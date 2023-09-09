All Sections
Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 74

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 9 September 2023, 08:48
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

The number of people injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased from 72 to 74.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "The number of casualties from yesterday's missile attack has increased to 74 people, 34 of them are in hospital, and 3 of them are in a serious condition. They are being provided with all the necessary care."

Details: Vilkul said that a headquarters is open from 08:00 to 17:00 at 2 Tserkovna Street near the monument to St Nicholas to help residents whose houses and apartments have been damaged. Teams of public utilities and management companies are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Vilkul also said that there had been no attacks in Kryvyi Rih district so far.

In Nikopol district, the Russians attacked the city of Nikopol and Myrove hromada with heavy artillery [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There were no casualties, and the consequences of the attack are being investigated.

"All important infrastructure, public transport, social and medical institutions are working steadily in Kryvyi Rih," he said.

Background:

On the morning of 8 September, a Russian missile destroyed one of the police administrative buildings in Kryvyi Rih. The Interior Ministry reported that nine law enforcement officers had been injured. 

The Air Force said that the Russian occupiers likely hit Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander cruise missile.

