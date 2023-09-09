Kamikaze drones hit Russians' election HQ in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the so-called election headquarters of the occupiers in the village of Skelky, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "They [kamikaze drones] visited the ‘election’ headquarters of the Ruscists in the village of Skelky, Vasylivka district. The occupiers use it to store ballots and documents. But the elections here ended early."

Details: After the explosions, the occupiers cordoned off the nearby streets, began checking people, and took their drones into the air.

Ukrainska Pravda’s source said that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the attack.

Previously: Two explosions occurred on the territory of the municipal lyceum in Berdiansk on the night of 7-8 September. The occupiers located one of the so-called polling stations for their sham elections there. They were supposed to start on 8 September, but the polling station never opened. It was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the explosions.

Background:

Russia has announced that sham elections to local fake administrations will be held on 8-10 September 2023, in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Artem Dekhtiarenko, spokesman for the Security Service of Ukraine, said the Ukrainian security service has identified more than 3,500 collaborators and their Russian handlers involved in organising illegal voting and "candidates" in these sham elections.

At the same time, Dekhtiarenko said, after the explosions at the so-called polling station in the temporarily occupied city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, there are fewer people willing to help the Russians. Ukrainska Pravda’s sources state that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the explosions in Kamianka-Dniprovska.

Local residents in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast are reportedly trying to avoid participating in the sham elections organised by the Russian occupiers.

