Russians target Soniachne in Kherson Oblast, killing local resident

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 9 September 2023, 15:08
Russians target Soniachne in Kherson Oblast, killing local resident
Photo: Getty Images

The Russians bombarded the village of Soniachne, Kherson Oblast, on 9 September, as Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported. A local resident, 48, has been killed. 

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, Soniachne came under attack by the Russian army. They targeted private homes. A 48-year-old man died on the spot."

Details: According to Prokudin, the attack continues. "Remain in safety," warned the military administration chief.

Previously: Over the past day, due to the attacks of Russian invaders on Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and eight were injured.

