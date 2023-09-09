Partners promise Ukraine more Gepard air defence systems to protect power grid – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will receive more German-made Gepard air defence systems to protect its energy system.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote: "And I want to thank our partners – we have another agreement, Ukraine will receive more 'cheetahs' to protect our energy network.

But we are mobilizing all our forces. To increase the supply of various air defense systems and physical protection of objects even further."

Details: The Ukrainian president reported on the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on 9 September, which, first of all, discussed Ukraine's energy sustainability.

Quote: "We are fully aware that the Russian evil is also preparing for winter – preparing to inflict suffering. And now everyone in the public sector and in local authorities must do everything possible, and when necessary, even the impossible, to help Ukraine withstand the winter and maintain full functionality.

Air defense, preparation of the energy sector, social system, appropriate support packages from partners – all officials and commanders have clear tasks. Regional administration heads will report daily on preparedness, every evening – a report for the government, and the Office. The Minister of Internal Affairs has been instructed to maximize the preparation of the State Emergency Service sector – not only for the Emergency Service's immediate work but also for clearly informing people about how protection will be provided."

Background:

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Ukraine has been preparing for Russian winter attacks on its energy systems and is relying on German-made Gepard air defence systems and large-calibre machine guns such as the American M2 Browning to defend its skies.

This week, Germany delivered ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine; these projectiles had been recently produced on a refurbished production line.

