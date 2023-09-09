Military unit on fire in Simferopol

Fire on the territory of a military unit in Simferopol. Photo: СHP/Simferopol

A fire broke out on the territory of a military unit in the occupied city of Simferopol on Saturday.

Source: local Telegram channels; Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called adviser to the head of Crimea, on Telegram

Details: After 16:00 on Saturday, local Telegram channels reported a fire on the territory of a military unit in Simferopol.

Oleg Kryuchkov, a representative of the occupiers and the so-called adviser to the head of Crimea confirmed the information about the fire, but assured that it was "an ordinary domestic fire".

"Ukrainian propaganda is trying to turn any fire in Simferopol into a 'victory'. It will not work. There is an ordinary domestic fire in a military unit in Simferopol. Two fire trucks are working. The fire was contained," he wrote.

