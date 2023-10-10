All Sections
Ukraine's Army of Drones hits 66 Russian vehicles over week

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 01:21
Ukraine's Army of Drones hits 66 Russian vehicles over week
PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Ukrainian combat units equipped as part of the Army of Drones project have destroyed 66 pieces of Russian equipment over the past week [The Army of Drones is a joint project of the Ukrainian General Staff, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Defence Ministry to procure UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces – ed.].

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Details: The official said the Ukrainian soldiers focused on targeting Russian tanks and armoured vehicles last week, destroying 66 pieces in the process. Each loss of heavy equipment converts into millions of losses for the Russian coffers.

Fedorov reported that over the course of the week, the Army of Drones operators managed to hit 27 Russian tanks, 39 armoured combat vehicles, 91 strong points, 30 howitzers, 26 trucks, and more.

Advertisement: