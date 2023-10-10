All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hamas says it's ready for talks with Israel – Reuters

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 02:51
Hamas says it's ready for talks with Israel – Reuters
stock photo

A senior Hamas official has claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel, as it has "achieved its targets".

Source: Reuters, citing Al Jazeera

Details: In a phone interview with Al Jazeera, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk claimed that Hamas was open to "something of that sort" and "all political dialogues" after being asked whether the Islamist group was willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Monday, 9 October, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant reported that he had ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with the military even cutting off access to food.
  • Before that, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Defence Forces, said the Israeli army had regained control of all settlements on the border with Gaza.
  • Earlier, Hamas claimed that the terrorist group was holding over 100 Israeli hostages.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: