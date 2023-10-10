All Sections
Hamas says it's ready for talks with Israel – Reuters

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 02:51
Hamas says it's ready for talks with Israel – Reuters
A senior Hamas official has claimed that the group is open to discussing a possible truce with Israel, as it has "achieved its targets".

Source: Reuters, citing Al Jazeera

Details: In a phone interview with Al Jazeera, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk claimed that Hamas was open to "something of that sort" and "all political dialogues" after being asked whether the Islamist group was willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.

Background:

  • On Monday, 9 October, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant reported that he had ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with the military even cutting off access to food.
  • Before that, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Defence Forces, said the Israeli army had regained control of all settlements on the border with Gaza.
  • Earlier, Hamas claimed that the terrorist group was holding over 100 Israeli hostages.

