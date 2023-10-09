All Sections
Israeli Defence Minister orders siege on Gaza: no electricity, no food

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 9 October 2023, 13:21
Israeli Defence Minister orders siege on Gaza: no electricity, no food
Photo: Getty Images

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has announced that he has ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with the military blocking access even to food.

Source: BBC

Quote: "I ordered that Gaza be put under a complete blockade. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel (to Gaza). We are fighting barbaric (terrorists), and we will respond accordingly."

Details: Daniel Hagari, the Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson, said the army's primary task is to fix "gaps in the fence on the Gaza border".

Israel controls the airspace over Gaza and its coastline, as well as the entry and exit of goods into the Strip through its border crossings.

Similarly, Egypt controls entry and exit across its border with Gaza.

About 2.3 million people reportedly live in the Strip.

Background: Earlier, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israeli Defence Forces Spokesman, said Israeli troops had regained control of all settlements on the border with Gaza.

