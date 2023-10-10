US, France, Germany, Italy and UK issue joint statement condemning Hamas

The White House has issued a joint statement after US President Joe Biden had a phone call with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK regarding the latest developments in Israel.

Source: The White House

Details: The leaders expressed their "steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism".

Advertisement:

They also stated that they stand by Israel's right to defend itself: "All of us recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed," they added.

Quote: "We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned.

We further emphasise that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage."

Background:

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden ordered additional support for Israel in the wake of a large-scale attack by Hamas.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed support for his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the large-scale attack by the Hamas terrorist group.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!