39 combat clashes take place in contact line in one day – General Staff report

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 October 2023, 07:17
STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES GENERAL STAFF ON FACEBOOK

Russian forces launched 36 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine at night, shooting down 26 of them, 39 combat clashes took place at the contact line over the day, and Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 30 attacks from different directions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 October 

Quote from General Staff: "Thirty-nine combat clashes took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 63 air strikes, fired 47 times from MLRSs both on the positions of our troops and civilian targets of our state. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 attacks of the Russians near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 7 attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. In turn, the Defence Forces continued their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. They had partial success in the area of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, and consolidating their positions.

In the zone of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational-Strategic Group on the Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts, the Russians carried out more than 15 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarske front, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack near Staromaiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russians near Levadne in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to advance on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, consolidating their positions and exhausting the invaders.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces are conducting counter-battery fire, destroying storage points and successfully hitting the Russian rear.

In the zone of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas and are actively conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defence Forces aircraft carried out 10 strikes on areas where Russian forces personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile troops struck a command post, an ammunition storage point, 2 clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and an electronic warfare station.

