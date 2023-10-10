All Sections
Iran expresses its support for organisers of attack on Israel

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 13:34
ALI KHAMENEI. PHOTO: TASS

Iran's top authority has said Iran "kisses the hands" of organisers of the attack on Israel carried out by the militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

Source: Reuters with reference to the statement of the Iran's top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 

Quote: "We kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime.

This destructive earthquake (Hamas' attack) has destroyed some critical structures (in Israel) which will not be repaired easily ... The Zionist regime's own actions are to blame for this disaster."

Details: Khamenei was wearing a Palestinian scarf when he made this statement.

At the same time, Khamenei stated that Tehran was not involved in Hamas militants’ attack on Israel.

Background: 

  • John Kirby, White House National Security spokesman, said on Monday, 9 October, that Iran is complicit in the war in Israel, although the United States has no evidence pointing to Iran's direct involvement in the attacks.

