US calls Iran accomplice in attack on Israel

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 02:32
US calls Iran accomplice in attack on Israel
FLAG OF IRAN. PHOTO: PIXABAY

John Kirby, White House National Security spokesman, said on Monday, 9 October that Iran is complicit in the war in Israel, although the United States has no intelligence or evidence pointing to Iran's direct involvement in the attacks.

Source: Reuters

Quote from Kirby: "Iran has long supported Hamas and other terrorist networks throughout the region with resources capabilities training. And so in that regard, clearly, Iran is complicit here, but in terms of specific evidence on this, these sorts of attacks, no, we don't have anything."

Background: 

  • Iran's mission to the United Nations has stated that Tehran was not involved in one of the bloodiest attacks in history on Israel, when the Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.
  • At the same time, senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah said that representatives of the Iranian security service had helped plan Hamas' surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light to attack at a meeting in Beirut last Monday.

