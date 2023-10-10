Air Force Commander posts video of anti-aircraft gunners combating attack drones in Ukraine's south
Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has posted a new video showing combat operations by anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine’s south on the night of 9-10 October 2023.
Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram
Quote: "Here’s some combat work by the anti-aircraft missile units of Air Command Pivden (South) in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts on the night of 9-10 October 2023!
Thank you for the result! Together, we’ll get to victory!"
Details: On the night of 9-10 October, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 36 Shahed attack drones, 27 of which were shot down.
