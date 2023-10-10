Air Force Commander posts video of anti-aircraft gunners combating attack drones in Ukraine's south

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has posted a new video showing combat operations by anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine’s south on the night of 9-10 October 2023.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Here’s some combat work by the anti-aircraft missile units of Air Command Pivden (South) in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts on the night of 9-10 October 2023!

Advertisement:

Thank you for the result! Together, we’ll get to victory!"

Details: On the night of 9-10 October, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 36 Shahed attack drones, 27 of which were shot down.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





