All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israel kills Hamas Economy Minister

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 16:30
Israel kills Hamas Economy Minister
photo: GETTY IMAGES

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), has announced that the Israeli army has killed Jawad Abu Shamala, Hamas' Minister of Economy.

Source: Hagari on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Tonight [on the night of 9-10 October – ed.], an IDF aircraft killed Jawad Abu Shamala, the Minister of Economy of the Hamas terrorist organisation.

Advertisement:

He was in charge of the organisation's finances and allocated funds to finance and manage terrorism inside and outside the Gaza Strip."

Details: Hagari also stated that "one of the senior members of the political bureau of the Hamas terrorist organisation, who served as the head of the organisation's national relations department," had been killed as well.

Hagari said that the dead official’s name is Zakaria Abu Mamar, "the Minister of National Relations in the political bureau of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip".

According to Hagari, Zakaria Abu Mamar was responsible for "decision-making in Gaza, internal relations and coordination between Gaza organisations".

Background: 

  • On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel, with fires breaking out in cities. As of the afternoon of 10 October, the death toll in Israel had exceeded 1,000, with over 3,418 people injured.
  • Israel has regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip and announced a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip. So far, according to media reports, there has been no ground invasion.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: