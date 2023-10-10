Israel Defence Forces report striking more than 200 targets in Gaza overnight
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have reported striking over 200 targets in the Gaza Strip overnight.
Source: The Times of Israel; the IDF on Twitter (X)
Details: The IDF reportedly struck military facilities, including a weapons storage point at a mosque, an apartment used by Hamas' anti-tank guided missile force, and a high-rise tower used by the terrorist group.
The military also posted video footage of some of the strikes.
מטוסי קרב וכלי שיט של צה"ל תקפו בשעות האחרונות מטרות רבות של ארגוני הטרור ברחבי הרצועה.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 10, 2023
עשרות מטוסי קרב תקפו במהלך הלילה מעל ל-200 מטרות ברחבי שכונת רימאל ובחאן יונס>> pic.twitter.com/lIO6Z5tBri
It is also reported that on 10 October, the Israel Defence Forces will send officers to inform more than 100 Israeli families that their relatives are being held hostage in Gaza by the Hamas group.
Background: CNN reported that powerful explosions rang out in the Gaza Strip on the night of 9-10 October.
- On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack on Israel, with fires breaking out in cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Iranian security officials had helped plan Hamas's surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the attack at a meeting in Beirut last Monday. The newspaper noted that officers from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been working with Hamas since August to develop an air, ground and sea invasion plan.
- Iran's mission to the United Nations claimed that Tehran was not involved in one of the bloodiest attacks on Israel in history.
- Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.
- The Israeli Defence Forces stated they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
- After that, Hamas said that it's ready for talks with Israel.
