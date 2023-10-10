All Sections
Israel Defence Forces report striking more than 200 targets in Gaza overnight

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 October 2023, 08:04
Israel Defence Forces report striking more than 200 targets in Gaza overnight
SCREENSHOT. VIDEO: IDF.IL

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have reported striking over 200 targets in the Gaza Strip overnight.

Source: The Times of Israel; the IDF on Twitter (X)

Details: The IDF reportedly struck military facilities, including a weapons storage point at a mosque, an apartment used by Hamas' anti-tank guided missile force, and a high-rise tower used by the terrorist group.

The military also posted video footage of some of the strikes.

It is also reported that on 10 October, the Israel Defence Forces will send officers to inform more than 100 Israeli families that their relatives are being held hostage in Gaza by the Hamas group.

Background: CNN reported that powerful explosions rang out in the Gaza Strip on the night of 9-10 October.

