Details emerge of new US military aid package to Ukraine worth US$200 million

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 20:59

A new US$200 million package of US military aid to Ukraine may be announced as early as Wednesday on the sidelines of the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein-format meeting).

Source: Carla Babb, a Voice of America journalist, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Babb said the new US military aid package will include AIM-9 and TOW missiles, ammunition for HIMARS systems, precision-guided aircraft munitions, and 155mm and 105mm artillery projectiles.

Furthermore, it is expected to contain equipment to fight drones, AT4 anti-tank grenade launchers, ammunition for small arms and much more.

This aid package will be covered by funds that the Pentagon saved due to an accounting error. It allows for weapons and ammunition to be sent to Kyiv despite the exclusion of new aid to Ukraine from the stopgap spending bill passed by the House of Representatives last weekend to avert a shutdown.

Background: 

Advertisement: