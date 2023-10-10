All Sections
Israel says it's moving to full-scale offensive against Gaza

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 21:25
Israel says it's moving to full-scale offensive against Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant has stated that Israel is moving to a "full offense" against the Gaza Strip.

Source: The Times of Israel

Quote: "I have released all the restraints, we have [regained] control of the area, and we are moving to a full offense.

You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices [being paid], and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza, it will change 180 degrees from what it thought.

They will regret this moment, Gaza will never return to what it was.

Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors — we will eliminate him with all our might, and without compromise."

Details: Gallant said this to the Israeli troops on the border with Gaza.

Later, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), said that taking out senior Hamas members was a top priority.

Hagari noted that the IDF will not cease its efforts to kill senior Hamas representatives: "This is a top priority".

