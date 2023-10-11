Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts due to Russian tactical aircraft activity

An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts in Ukraine on the night of 10-11 October and the Air Force warned Ukrainians about Russian aircraft activity.

Source: air-raid warnings map; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: After 01:30, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

The Air Force noted that the air-raid warning "was issued due to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft along the border".

Updated: At 02:56 the all clear was given in some oblasts and at 03:14 the Air Force reported that the threat had passed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!