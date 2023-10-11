Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts due to Russian tactical aircraft activity
An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts in Ukraine on the night of 10-11 October and the Air Force warned Ukrainians about Russian aircraft activity.
Source: air-raid warnings map; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: After 01:30, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.
The Air Force noted that the air-raid warning "was issued due to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft along the border".
Updated: At 02:56 the all clear was given in some oblasts and at 03:14 the Air Force reported that the threat had passed.
