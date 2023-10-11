Russians attack Sumy Oblast using grenade launchers and artillery, dropping unguided missiles

Russian forces attacked the border territories and settlements of Sumy Oblast 21 times during the past day, killing a child.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 82 explosions were recorded in Sumy Oblast on 10 October.

The hromadas of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Svesa came under Russian attacks. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian forces deployed artillery (31 explosions) and mortars (16 explosions) to attack Krasnopillia hromada.

A child (a 14-year-old girl) was injured during artillery shelling. She died in an ambulance.

Russian forces fired mortars (6 explosions) on Khotin hromada.

Two artillery explosions were recorded in Svesa hromada.

Russian forces launched unguided missiles from a helicopter (8 explosions), and deployed AGS grenade launchers (10 explosions) and mortars (6 explosions) to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Attacks using SPG-9 recoilless guns (2 explosions) and mortars (1 explosion) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

