All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast using grenade launchers and artillery, dropping unguided missiles

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 11 October 2023, 03:52
Russians attack Sumy Oblast using grenade launchers and artillery, dropping unguided missiles
BOMBARDAMENT. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian forces attacked the border territories and settlements of Sumy Oblast 21 times during the past day, killing a child.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 82 explosions were recorded in Sumy Oblast on 10 October.

Advertisement:

The hromadas of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Svesa came under Russian attacks. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian forces deployed artillery (31 explosions) and mortars (16 explosions) to attack Krasnopillia hromada.

A child (a 14-year-old girl) was injured during artillery shelling. She died in an ambulance.

Russian forces fired mortars (6 explosions) on Khotin hromada.

Two artillery explosions were recorded in Svesa hromada.

Russian forces launched unguided missiles from a helicopter (8 explosions), and deployed AGS grenade launchers (10 explosions) and mortars (6 explosions) to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Attacks using SPG-9 recoilless guns (2 explosions) and mortars (1 explosion) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: