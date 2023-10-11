Air-raid warning in several Ukrainian oblasts
An air-raid warning was issued in southern Ukrainian oblasts after 04:00 on 11 October and was later extended to Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.
Source: air-raid warning map; Ukraine's Air Force
Quote from Air Force: "Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson, there is a missile threat to your oblasts!"
Details: At 04:06, an air-raid warning was issued in three southern oblasts.
Residents of these oblasts were urged to stay in shelters.
Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts due to Russian aircraft activity.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
At 05:09, the all-clear was given in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.
At 05:24, the Air Force reported the all-clear had been given in the southern oblasts.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!