Air-raid warning in several Ukrainian oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 11 October 2023, 04:12
Air-raid warning in several Ukrainian oblasts
BOMB SHELTER MARKING. STOCK PHOTO: RADIO SVOBODA

An air-raid warning was issued in southern Ukrainian oblasts after 04:00 on 11 October and was later extended to Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: air-raid warning map; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from Air Force: "Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson, there is a missile threat to your oblasts!"

Details: At 04:06, an air-raid warning was issued in three southern oblasts.

Residents of these oblasts were urged to stay in shelters.

Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts due to Russian aircraft activity.

At 05:09, the all-clear was given in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

At 05:24, the Air Force reported the all-clear had been given in the southern oblasts.

