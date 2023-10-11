Air-raid warning in several Ukrainian oblasts
An air-raid warning was issued in southern Ukrainian oblasts after 04:00 on 11 October and was later extended to Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.
Source: air-raid warning map; Ukraine's Air Force
Quote from Air Force: "Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson, there is a missile threat to your oblasts!"
Details: At 04:06, an air-raid warning was issued in three southern oblasts.
Residents of these oblasts were urged to stay in shelters.
Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts due to Russian aircraft activity.
At 05:09, the all-clear was given in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.
At 05:24, the Air Force reported the all-clear had been given in the southern oblasts.
