Zelenskyy on situation on battlefield: We are moving forward step by step

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine keeps advancing "step by step" despite Russia's attempts to attack.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with France 2

Quote: "Russia attempts to counterattack, but to no avail, while we carry on advancing step by step."

Advertisement:

"...we are not moving as fast as we would like or as we had hoped."

Details: The Ukrainian president also added that "time is on the side" of the Russian forces, so assistance to Ukraine should not be interrupted.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!