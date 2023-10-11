Russia loses 820 more Russian soldiers, Su-25 jet, air defence system, 34 tanks, and 91 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed about 820 Russian soldiers and destroyed a Su-25 jet, an air defence system, 34 tanks, 91 armoured combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems and 20 motor vehicles over the past 24 hours, on 10 October.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 October
Quote: "The Ukrainian Air Force launched 11 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated over the past 24 hours, and also attacked 9 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.
Our defenders also shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and seven operational-tactical level reconnaissance UAVs.
Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, an ammunition storage point, areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, seven artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians."
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 11 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
- 283,900 (+820) military personnel
- 4,863 (+34) tanks
- 9,220 (+91) armoured combat vehicles
- 6,731 (+18) artillery systems
- 809 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 545 (+1) air defence systems
- 316 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 5,226 (+19) tactical UAVs
- 1,530 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,145 (+20) vehicles and tankers
- 965 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!