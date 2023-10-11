Russia loses 820 more Russian soldiers, Su-25 jet, air defence system, 34 tanks, and 91 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours

Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed about 820 Russian soldiers and destroyed a Su-25 jet, an air defence system, 34 tanks, 91 armoured combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems and 20 motor vehicles over the past 24 hours, on 10 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 October

Quote: "The Ukrainian Air Force launched 11 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated over the past 24 hours, and also attacked 9 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Our defenders also shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and seven operational-tactical level reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, an ammunition storage point, areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, seven artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians."

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 11 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

283,900 (+820) military personnel

4,863 (+34) tanks

9,220 (+91) armoured combat vehicles

6,731 (+18) artillery systems

809 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

545 (+1) air defence systems

316 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

5,226 (+19) tactical UAVs

1,530 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,145 (+20) vehicles and tankers

965 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

