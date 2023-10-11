Biden calls on all countries to condemn Hamas atrocities

US President Joe Biden has emphasised the need for unequivocal global condemnation of the cruel atrocities committed by Hamas during the terrorist group's attack on Israel.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Biden’s remarks published on the White House’s website

Details: Biden emphasised the need for unequivocal global condemnation of Hamas's cruel atrocities, which are reminiscent of the atrocities of the Islamic State group of many years ago.

Biden also detailed US support that has arrived or will arrive soon, including ammunition, interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome air defence system, moving the world's largest aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean and other defence means.

The White House said they had agreed to speak again in the next few days.

For reference: Hamas’s attack on Israel on Saturday, 7 October was the biggest escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict in the last 50 years. Israel reported over 1,200 people killed, more than 900 of them in the Gaza Strip.

Background:

On Tuesday, 10 October, US President Joe Biden delivered a statement at the White House where he reaffirmed Washington's support for Israel and also warned third parties against interfering in the conflict.

He added that the United States is sending Israel additional military assistance, including ammunition and interceptors for the Iron Dome system.

Biden said the US administration will also share intelligence with Israeli partners and send experts for consultations, including that regarding the release of US citizens held hostage by Hamas.

