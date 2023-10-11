All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden calls on all countries to condemn Hamas atrocities

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 09:02

US President Joe Biden has emphasised the need for unequivocal global condemnation of the cruel atrocities committed by Hamas during the terrorist group's attack on Israel.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Biden’s remarks published on the White House’s website

Details: Biden emphasised the need for unequivocal global condemnation of Hamas's cruel atrocities, which are reminiscent of the atrocities of the Islamic State group of many years ago.

Advertisement:

Biden also detailed US support that has arrived or will arrive soon, including ammunition, interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome air defence system, moving the world's largest aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean and other defence means.

The White House said they had agreed to speak again in the next few days.

For reference: Hamas’s attack on Israel on Saturday, 7 October was the biggest escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict in the last 50 years. Israel reported over 1,200 people killed, more than 900 of them in the Gaza Strip.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • On Tuesday, 10 October, US President Joe Biden delivered a statement at the White House where he reaffirmed Washington's support for Israel and also warned third parties against interfering in the conflict.
  • He added that the United States is sending Israel additional military assistance, including ammunition and interceptors for the Iron Dome system.
  • Biden said the US administration will also share intelligence with Israeli partners and send experts for consultations, including that regarding the release of US citizens held hostage by Hamas.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: