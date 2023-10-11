All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian troops' combat capability low due to mental health crisis – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 09:44
Russian troops' combat capability low due to mental health crisis – UK intelligence

The combat capability of the Russian army has deteriorated due to mental health problems among Russian soldiers, the UK Ministry of Defence states.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 11 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK analysts noted that Russian soldiers are facing a mental health crisis.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In December 2022, Russian psychologists identified approximately 100,000 military personnel suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This number is almost certainly now higher as the Russian military fails to provide sufficient rotation and recuperation from the battlefield," the UK MoD stressed.

Details: Many commanders pointed out this problem, including Major General Ivan Popov, former Commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, who was sacked in July 2023.

UK analysts say there is additional evidence that Russian medical staff are sending servicemen who are unfit to fight to the front. The number of appeals filed against Russian military medical commissions increased in 2023 compared to 2022, with many cases being dismissed or left unheard.

"With a lack of care for its soldiers’ mental health and fitness to fight, Russia’s combat fighting effectiveness continues to operate at sub-optimal levels," the review reads.

Background: Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that the Kremlin would avoid unpopular political steps, such as announcing new waves of mobilisation, until the presidential elections scheduled for 2024.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: