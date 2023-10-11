Russian troops' combat capability low due to mental health crisis – UK intelligence

The combat capability of the Russian army has deteriorated due to mental health problems among Russian soldiers, the UK Ministry of Defence states.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 11 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK analysts noted that Russian soldiers are facing a mental health crisis.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In December 2022, Russian psychologists identified approximately 100,000 military personnel suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This number is almost certainly now higher as the Russian military fails to provide sufficient rotation and recuperation from the battlefield," the UK MoD stressed.

Details: Many commanders pointed out this problem, including Major General Ivan Popov, former Commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, who was sacked in July 2023.

UK analysts say there is additional evidence that Russian medical staff are sending servicemen who are unfit to fight to the front. The number of appeals filed against Russian military medical commissions increased in 2023 compared to 2022, with many cases being dismissed or left unheard.

"With a lack of care for its soldiers’ mental health and fitness to fight, Russia’s combat fighting effectiveness continues to operate at sub-optimal levels," the review reads.

Background: Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that the Kremlin would avoid unpopular political steps, such as announcing new waves of mobilisation, until the presidential elections scheduled for 2024.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!