Zelenskyy on 3 main expectations from Ramstein meeting

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 10:27
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jens Stoltenberg in Brussel. Photo: screenshot from Zelenskyy's video on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine expects announcements on air defence, long-range weapons and artillery from the Contact Group's Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine’s defence.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy at a Brussels meeting of NATO defence ministers.

"There are priorities: air defence systems, a defence shield. These are not just words but concrete things, and we need them in very specific geographical points of our land to preserve the power network, people, grain and its supply routes to Africa, Asia, and the world," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said long-range missiles and weapons are needed as well. "No matter what you call it, the problem is how to get it. Because we need it for the main reason – to oust Russia from our land," Zelenskyy said.

"And the third thing: how to defend and stand up every day and defend yourself. This is not about a counteroffensive. A counteroffensive is one direction, but we also need to defend ourselves because on the other side is Russia, a large army of terrorists," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy explained that he was talking about the need for artillery.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an unexpected visit to Brussels on 11 October.

Brussels is hosting a meeting on 11 October of the Contact Group on the defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format), a meeting of NATO defence ministers and the Ukraine-NATO Council.

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

