Zelenskyy says he'll run for second presidential term if war continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is ready to run for office in the presidential elections if they are held during the war. However, if the war ends, he will not.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Romania Digi24.ro media

Zelenskyy was asked whether he would run in the elections.

Quote: "If the war continues – yes, if the war ends – no. I can't run away during the war...

I can't tell you the exact date, I think no one [can – ed.]... I know we are going on a counteroffensive, [I know] that Russia will leave our territories. I think I know when, but I can't tell you that either.

This is the last stage of the war. This is not the middle. The first stage was the occupation, followed by stopping the offensive and taking the initiative into one's own hands. I think we are at the last part. We have many fears: [about] money, weapons... But we are at the last, most difficult part."

Background: In August, Zelenskyy stated in an interview for Portuguese media, that he would run for president again if wartime elections are held in 2024, even though he only wanted to stay in office for one term.

