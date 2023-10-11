All Sections
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast: Explosion rocks Myrhorod district

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 October 2023, 14:33

An explosion occurred in the Myrhorod hromada of Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories)

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; alerts.in.ua, an air-raid warning map; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Another enemy attack on Poltava Oblast. During the air-raid warning, the sound of an explosion was heard in Myrhorod hromada.

No enemy strikes on critical or civilian infrastructure facilities were recorded. There was no information on casualties." 

Details: According to the air-raid warning map, an air-raid warning had been issued in Poltava Oblast from 13:45 to 14:19.

The Air Force urged residents of the oblast to stay in shelters.

