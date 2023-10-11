Russia attacks Poltava Oblast: Explosion rocks Myrhorod district
An explosion occurred in the Myrhorod hromada of Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories)
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; alerts.in.ua, an air-raid warning map; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "Another enemy attack on Poltava Oblast. During the air-raid warning, the sound of an explosion was heard in Myrhorod hromada.
No enemy strikes on critical or civilian infrastructure facilities were recorded. There was no information on casualties."
Details: According to the air-raid warning map, an air-raid warning had been issued in Poltava Oblast from 13:45 to 14:19.
The Air Force urged residents of the oblast to stay in shelters.
