Russian Foreign Intelligence Director believes West trains Ukraine to attack Russian nuclear facilities

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 14:43
Russian Foreign Intelligence Director believes West trains Ukraine to attack Russian nuclear facilities
SERGEI NARYSHKIN. PHOTO: TASS

Sergei Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, has claimed that the West is using Ukraine to counter Russia and is even training Ukrainian fighters to attack nuclear power facilities in Russia.

Source: Sergei Naryshkin at the 53rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the CIS member states, quoted by TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Naryshkin: "It has come to the point where Western intelligence services are training Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist groups to attack nuclear power facilities in the Russian Federation. This has been established.

Such attacks were, of course, prevented by our secret services... There were attempts to damage the Kursk, Smolensk and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants [ZNPP is located in Ukraine and has been occupied by Russia since March 2022 – ed.]. 

And, of course, in such circumstances, it is already difficult to maintain the level of cooperation with Western special services." 

Details: Although it is Russia that is waging a war against Ukraine, destroying entire cities, Naryshkin, in the spirit of familiar Russian propaganda, claims that the West is using Ukraine to counter Russia, and Ukraine is "using truly terrorist methods against Russia, against the entire Russian world". 

He envisions "terrorist attacks" against journalists, writers and opinion leaders, as well as "against residential areas, cities and towns of the Russian Federation, against civilian infrastructure".

Naryshkin is convinced that "big events are happening in the world, the world is in the process of transition to multipolarity".

That is why "Russia's secret services, to a large extent, interact and cooperate with special services of other states", namely the states of the global South and "allies from the special services of the CIS states", Naryshkin said.

Advertisement: