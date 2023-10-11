All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence tries to hit unique military components production in Russia

Sofia Sereda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 11 October 2023, 14:59
photo: ukrainska pravda

Special operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) against the Russian military industry are primarily aimed at targeting facilities that are critically important for Russia and are unique in their kind.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the DIU, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "We are trying to hit the critical elements of the Russian military industry. Some production facilities are unique in their own way.

If, for example, you hit a facility where a certain component is manufactured and this component can only be produced at this facility, it allows you to reduce the speed of weapons production or even stop its production altogether."

Details: Skibitskyi said that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has its own methodology, according to which it identifies the most critical facilities of the Russian military industry and disables them not only by drone strikes, but also by "other methods".

Background:

  • On 1 October, Ukrainian attack drones hit Russia's Smolensk Aviation Plant, where Kh-59 missiles were manufactured – three of the four drones hit the target.

