Group of allies to provide Ukraine with over €147 million for equipment and engineering support

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 16:31

A group of allies will provide Ukraine with more than €147 million to finance the maintenance of military equipment, mine clearance equipment and other engineering assets.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Danish Ministry of Defence on 11 October

Details: This is a contribution of DKK 1.1 billion (€147.5 million) from the member states of the International Fund for Ukraine.

"This contribution is financed by Denmark together with other countries participating in the International Fund for Ukraine – the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, as well as Lithuania and Iceland," the communiqué says. 

Defence Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen noted that at this stage of the war, Ukraine needs both ammunition and assistance in maintaining the previously transferred weapons.

The funds will be used for equipment to maintain various systems in close proximity to the line of contact, spare parts, tank transportation, and the purchase of equipment used for crossing Russian defence lines, including the assets for mine clearance, bridges and crossings. 

Background

